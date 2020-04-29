Hyosung Heavy Industries turns to loss in Q1
15:12 April 29, 2020
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 59.9 billion won (US$ 49.1 million), shifting from a profit of 5.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 56 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 21.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 32.5 percent to 638.1 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
