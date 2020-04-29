LG Electronics Q1 net nearly doubles on strong home appliance, TV sales
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit nearly doubled from a year earlier on the back of strong sales from its home appliance and TV businesses despite the novel coronavirus outbreak that crippled plant operations around the globe.
South Korea's No. 2 tech firm said it logged a net profit of 1.08 trillion won (US$886 million) in the January-March period, compared with 578 billion won a year earlier.
The company's operating income advanced 21.1 percent on-year to 1.09 trillion won in the first quarter, though sales declined 1.25 percent on-year to 14.73 trillion won.
It marked the second time that its quarterly operating profit exceeded 1 trillion won. LG said its 7.4 percent operating margin was the highest ever for a first quarter in its history.
