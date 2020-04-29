Green Cross swings to loss in Q1
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 3.9 billion won (US$ 3.2 million), shifting from a profit of 5.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 283.8 percent on-year to 6.1 billion won. Revenue increased 8.6 percent to 307.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 19.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
