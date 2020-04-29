Daelim Industrial Q1 net profit down 5.6 pct. to 223.2 bln won
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 223.2 billion won (US$ 183.2 million), down 5.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 20.5 percent on-year to 290.2 billion won. Revenue increased 8.1 percent to 2.5 trillion won.
The operating profit was 18.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)