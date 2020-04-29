(LEAD) GS E&C Q1 net up 1.7 pct on currency gains
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Co., a major South Korean builder, said Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit edged up 1.7 percent from a year earlier due to currency-related gains.
GS E&C posted a net profit of 131 billion won (US$108 million) in the January-March period, compared with a net profit of 129.2 billion won a year earlier, the builder said in a regulatory filing.
The builder said the won's weakness against the U.S. dollar drove up the value from its overseas dollar-denominated assets.
Its operating profit fell 10.6 percent on-year to 171 billion won in the first quarter from 191.4 billion won a year ago. Sales declined 6.1 percent on-year to 2.44 trillion won.
Shares in GS E&C remained unchanged at 25,300 won on the Seoul bourse Wednesday, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.7 percent gain.
