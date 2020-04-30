Korean-language dailies

-- Another man-made disaster consumes workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 38 dead, 10 injured from fire catastrophe at Icheon warehouse (Kookmin Daily)

-- 38 dead from fire at warehouse in Icheon (Donga llbo)

-- Icheon catastrophe resembles another accident 12 years ago (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Explosion from warehouse in Icheon leads to at least 38 deaths (Segye Times)

-- 38 die from fire, nothing has changed (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 38 die from another tragedy in Icheon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Inflammable panels lead to major fire catastrophe in Icheon (Hankyoreh)

-- Explosion immediately leads to fire, 38 die from warehouse in Icheon (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Service sector collapses to worst level in 20 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- HDC's Asiana takeover delayed indefinitely (Korea Economic Daily)

