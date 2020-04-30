Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Another man-made disaster consumes workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 38 dead, 10 injured from fire catastrophe at Icheon warehouse (Kookmin Daily)
-- 38 dead from fire at warehouse in Icheon (Donga llbo)
-- Icheon catastrophe resembles another accident 12 years ago (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Explosion from warehouse in Icheon leads to at least 38 deaths (Segye Times)
-- 38 die from fire, nothing has changed (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 38 die from another tragedy in Icheon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Inflammable panels lead to major fire catastrophe in Icheon (Hankyoreh)
-- Explosion immediately leads to fire, 38 die from warehouse in Icheon (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Service sector collapses to worst level in 20 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- HDC's Asiana takeover delayed indefinitely (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Services are down 5% in March due to coronavirus (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- At least 25 workers dead in Icheon warehouse fire (Korea Herald)
-- Service industry output suffers most from pandemic (Korea Times)
