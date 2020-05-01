(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 1)

The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office has formed a team to look into what caused the fire. Investigators will work in cooperation with the police and fire station officials overseeing the city of Icheon. One of the key things they must look into is why enhanced fire safety measures have not worked, as was President Moon's order given to officials Thursday. Government agencies must also look into the safe monitoring of the use of the highly-combustible urethane as an insulator.