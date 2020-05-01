2020 Hyundai Sonata wins top safety rating from NHTSA
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday its upgraded Sonata and Sonata hybrid models earned top safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The eighth-generation Sonata sedan and its hybrid version earned five stars in NHTSA's rollover and side impact crash tests, and four stars in frontal crash testing, Hyundai said in a statement.
The gasoline and gasoline hybrid models are also equipped with all four safety technologies recommended by the U.S. agency as standard equipment: forward collision warning, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking and braking assistance tied to autonomous emergency braking, it said.
The redesigned 2020 Sonata's gas-only model earned the Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in February. The rating is the agency's second-highest rating after the Top Safety Pick Plus.
