Today in Korean history
May 2
1972 -- Lee Hu-rak, head of South Korea's state intelligence agency, makes a secret trip to North Korea under the orders of President Park Chung-hee to broker a historic inter-Korean agreement.
1992 -- South Korea and China sign the Agreement on the Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments.
1998 -- Dozens of members of the Little Angels Children's Folk Ballet of Korea, along with its chief, Pak Bo-hi, visit Pyongyang as the largest group in the history of exchanges between the Koreas at the invitation of the North's Asia Pacific Peace Committee.
2013 -- North Korea sentences Korean-American tour operator Kenneth Bae to 15 years of hard labor on charges of unspecified anti-state crimes. Bae was arrested on Nov. 3, 2012, after arriving in the country for tourism purposes.
