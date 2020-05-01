Go to Contents
Mercedes-Benz appoints new chief for Korea operations

10:58 May 01, 2020

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea Ltd. said Friday that Bjorn Hauber in charge of the German carmaker's Sweden and Denmark operations will replace the country's current chief in August.

Mercedes-Benz Korea President and Chief Executive Dimitris Psillakis will complete his five-year tenure and begin his new position as head of sales and product management at Mercedes-Benz USA on Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.

Hauber has contributed to the strategy development and sales increase of Mercedes-Benz's environment friendly vehicles in Sweden and Denmark, it said.

This photo provided by Mercedes-Benz shows Bjorn Hauber, current president of the German carmaker's Sweden and Denmark operations. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"I am extremely pleased to have been appointed as the new President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea. I will make all efforts to continue the success in the Korean market by providing Mercedes-Benz's unique value and the best customer experience," he said in the statement.

In the January-March period, Mercedes-Benz Korea sold 15,400 vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, up 11 percent from 13,849 units a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).

German brands that include Audi-Volkswagen and BMW sold a combined 34,093 autos in the first three months, up 28 percent from 26,748 units a year ago, it said.

When it comes to a market share, they accounted for 62 percent of the Korean imported passenger vehicle market during the three-month period, which means 6 out of 10 imported cars sold here were from Germany.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
