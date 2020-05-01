Go to Contents
(LEAD) Firefighting helicopter with 7 aboard crashes

14:35 May 01, 2020



SEOUL May 1 (Yonhap) -- A firefighting helicopter with seven people aboard crashed Friday into Mount Jiri in the southern region of South Korea, seriously injuring two people.

The chopper crashed into the Cheonwangbong Peak of the mountain in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, around 12:07 p.m., according to the fire authorities.

The helicopter, which was on a rescue mission at the mountain, carried seven people -- five crew members and two mountain climbers.

The five rescue workers do not appear to have sustained serious injuries as the chopper was flying low for the operation.

But two others, including a patient, were immediately transported to hospital as they are in serious condition.

Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

This photo, provided by the National Fire Agency, shows a helicopter of the firefighting authorities of South Gyeongsang Province. One of their firefighting helicopters crashed into Mount Jiri in the southern region of South Korea on May 1, 2020, while on a mission to rescue people at the mountain.

