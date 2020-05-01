17 USFK-related individuals recovered from coronavirus so far
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea said Friday that 17 out of a total 26 coronavirus patients among its population have been declared virus-free.
These recovered individuals include its first active-duty service member to be infected, as well as civilians, contractors and dependents, according to USFK.
They were cleared from isolation after meeting four conditions: remaining asymptomatic for at least seven days; remaining free of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications; successfully passing two consecutive COVID-19 tests with negative results at least 24 hours apart; and being cleared by a medical provider, the U.S. military noted.
Among the around 58,000 USFK-related population, the number of confirmed cases stood at 26 as of Friday, USFK said, adding that the low infection rate is thanks to its aggressive control measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"USFK remains at a high level of readiness and continues to maintain a robust combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary while implementing and maintaining prudent preventive control measures to protect the force," USFK said in a release.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)