Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Forest fire spreading on strong winds in Goseong

22:46 May 01, 2020

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out late Friday near a mountain in Goseong, Gangwon Province, forcing at least dozens of people to evacuate and local authorities to call for help from nearby cities.

No casualty had been reported as of 10:20 p.m., but the fire was growing quickly due to strong winds, local rescue workers said.

The fire began at a house in the county located some 210 kilometers northeast of Seoul, and later spread to a nearby forest on gusts of wind.

A special warning for strong wind was issued earlier in the day in the region.

Goseong was the site of a catastrophic forest fire about a year earlier that also spread on strong gusts.

The 2019 inferno destroyed more than 1,300 buildings, including 400 homes, while killing one person.

Local authorities have issued a level-2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas.

A fire burns through a forest in Goseong, 210 kilometers northeast of Seoul in Gangwon Province, on May 1, 2020. (Yonhap)


(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK