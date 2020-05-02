N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance after 20 days of absence, contradicting rumors about his health, state media showed on Saturday.
Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, South Phyongan Province, according to the media.
This marks his first reported public activity since he was last seen on April 11, presiding over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers Party. His apparent absence in events commemorating the 108th birthday of late founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, on April 15 spawned speculation about his health.
