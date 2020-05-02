Korean-language dailies

-- Teens giving up their dreams (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 90,000 head to Jeju over 2 days (Kookmin Daily)

-- Silent for 20 days, Pyongyang, Washington act extraordinarily (Donga llbo)

-- First Labor Day after election; presidential office mentions employment insurance for all (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Unemployment becomes reality; desperate time begins (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- On May Day, we lose lives (Hankyoreh)

-- Paradox of diaster relief fund; high-incomers get more tax benefits (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Presidential office bulls expanding employment insurance for all workers (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon says workers are also mainstream of society, calls for cooperation (Korea Economic Daily)

