08:59 May 02, 2020

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Teens giving up their dreams (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 90,000 head to Jeju over 2 days (Kookmin Daily)
-- Silent for 20 days, Pyongyang, Washington act extraordinarily (Donga llbo)
-- First Labor Day after election; presidential office mentions employment insurance for all (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Unemployment becomes reality; desperate time begins (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- On May Day, we lose lives (Hankyoreh)
-- Paradox of diaster relief fund; high-incomers get more tax benefits (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Presidential office bulls expanding employment insurance for all workers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon says workers are also mainstream of society, calls for cooperation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- President calls for workplace safety on Labor Day (Korea Times)
(END)

