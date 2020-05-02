(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 2)

Preceding indices had forecast that South Korea would not be immune to the pandemic-wrought recession. The first quarter saw a contraction in gross domestic product of 1.4 percent, and forecasts for the second quarter are not good. Everything from consumption, investment and the number of employed has been falling. According to a Statistics Korea's report on industrial activity for March, both the economic coincident indicator ― a gauge of current economic conditions ― and the economic leading indicator ― a barometer of future economic conditions ― sank to their lowest since the 2008 financial crisis.