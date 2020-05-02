Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus-treatment drug

S. Korea open to import of Remdesivir after full clinical testing

15:11 May 02, 2020

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Saturday it is open to importing Remdesivir, an Ebola treatment that has emerged as a new hope in tackling the new coronavirus, if it proves to be effective through clinical tests.

"Health authorities are working closely with related bodies to follow up on ongoing clinical tests, while preparing to promptly import Remdesivir in case of contingencies," Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Under local law, the KCDC can request the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to grant special permission to expedite imports of drugs that have not been approved in the domestic market.

S. Korea open to import of Remdesivir after full clinical testing - 1

The drug has drawn keen attention since the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) earlier said its tests showed that the drug "accelerates recovery" of COVID-19 patients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval on the pharmaceutical product to treat the new coronavirus as well.

Under cooperation with the drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, three hospitals in South Korea are currently carrying out clinical tests of the drug on some 200 COVID-19 patients.

Kwon said while South Korea still needs to take a wait-and-see approach on the effectiveness of the drug, it was still notable that a "reputable" organization like the U.S. FDA issued emergency approval.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK