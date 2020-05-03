S. Korea reports 13 more virus cases, total now at 10,793
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 13 more cases of the new coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,793. No death was added.
The country had reported less than 10 cases of new infections for four days in a row through Saturday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The slowdown in new infections came as South Korea moves toward loosening its social distancing drive.
Seoul believes it has virtually contained the domestic COVID-19 outbreak, although imported cases linger as a threat. Of 13 cases announced on Sunday, 10 were imported, raising the country's total number of such cases to 1,091.
The nation's death toll remained at 250.
In total, 9,183 people in South Korea have recovered from the virus, up 60 from a day earlier.
Daegu, the nation's worst virus-hit region located 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, added four cases. The city accounts for 64 percent of the nation's total COVID-19 cases.
Health authorities are remaining vigilant over the holiday that runs through Tuesday, as many citizens travel across the country.
Nevertheless, with clear signs of a slowdown, South Korea plans to loosen the country's social distancing campaign after the holidays. Details are expected to be released later in the day.
Under the so-called "everyday life quarantine" scheme, schools and workplaces can go back to their normal routines with some basic guidelines.
