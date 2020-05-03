Samsung to start preorders for Galaxy Z Flip gold edition

Go to Contents
11:46 May 03, 2020

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday it will start accepting preorders for a gold-colored edition of its latest foldable smartphone that hit shelves in February.

The South Korean tech giant said it will receive preorders for the new vertically-folding smartphone starting Monday, ahead of the official release on Wednesday.

The device was earlier launched in black and purple.

The Galaxy Z Flip uses the industry's first ultrathin glass cover on top of the OLED screen, making it more durable and scratch resistant than plastic displays.

It comes with a 6.7-inch foldable main display and a 1.1-inch cover display on the front of the handset that allows users to check the time and notifications.

Shown in the photo released by Samsung Electronics Co. on May 3, 2020, is the gold-colored edition of the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

