Samsung to start preorders for Galaxy Z Flip gold edition
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday it will start accepting preorders for a gold-colored edition of its latest foldable smartphone that hit shelves in February.
The South Korean tech giant said it will receive preorders for the new vertically-folding smartphone starting Monday, ahead of the official release on Wednesday.
The device was earlier launched in black and purple.
The Galaxy Z Flip uses the industry's first ultrathin glass cover on top of the OLED screen, making it more durable and scratch resistant than plastic displays.
It comes with a 6.7-inch foldable main display and a 1.1-inch cover display on the front of the handset that allows users to check the time and notifications.
