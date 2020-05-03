2 new American pitchers singled out by managers as ones to watch in new KBO season

Managers qualified their assessments by saying they have watched most of new foreign pitchers on tape. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the regular season has been pushed back from March 28 to Tuesday, and the league ran an abbreviated preseason from April 21 to last Friday. Teams only played six games apiece and only faced opponents within their regions. For instance, three Seoul-based clubs, the Doosan Bears, the LG Twins and the Kiwoom Heroes, only ventured out to as far as Incheon or Suwon, just west and south of the capital city.