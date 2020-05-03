Go to Contents
#Cheong Wa Dae #Kim Jong-un

Kim Jong-un appears not to have undergone surgery: Cheong Wa Dae

16:22 May 03, 2020

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears not to have undergone surgery, a presidential official said Sunday.

"There were media reports speculating about Kim's surgery, citing a change in the way he walks," a senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters, saying the presidential office judges this not to be true.

When asked whether the North Korean leader did not even go through a relatively moderate medical procedure, the official replied yes.

The official, who asked not to be named, however, refused to unveil the grounds that this judgment was made upon.
