Ex-Premier Leaguers hoping to take K League by storm in 2020

It'll be his second tour of duty for Jeonbuk, for whom he spent 2016 and then half of 2017. The playmaking midfielder scored a career-high 13 goals last season, after never scoring more than four in any previous K League seasons. On a deep Jeonbuk squad, Kim likely won't have to exert himself on the goal scoring department, and his passing skills should come in handy for the emerging, 22-year-old striker Cho Gue-sung.

