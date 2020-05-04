(LEAD) Early summer-like weather continues in S. Korea
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Early summer-like weather continued Monday in South Korea, with daytime highs above 25 C in most parts of the country, the state weather agency said.
Temperatures have been higher than normal since late last week, with Seoul, Daegu, Daejeon, Gwangju and other cities across the country recording this year's hottest day between Friday and Sunday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
On Monday, the daytime highs were forecast to range between 20 C and 29 C, including 26 C in Seoul, 24 C in Busan, 28 C in Daejeon and Sejong and 29 C in Daegu, according to the KMA.
The hot weather came as warm southwestern winds combined with heat energy in the atmosphere accumulated due to recent clear and dry weather, the agency said.
Seoul's hightest temperature during the day was 25.3 C as of 2 p.m. It was higher than the normal level of 22 C.
The mercury has risen in the capital since the middle of last week, reaching 26.2 C on Friday and 27.4 C, this year's highest, on Sunday.
Uljin, Gangneung and Sokcho in the northeast and Deagu in the southeast recorded temperatures higher than 30 C on Friday.
The KMA forecast the weather is likely to return to normal levels Tuesday, with daytime highs between 17 C and 24 C, including 22 C in Seoul and Daegu, 19 C in Busan and Incheon and 23 C in Gwangju.
The mercury will begin to rise again Wednesday, with daytime highs nationwide between 18 C and 29 C, the weather agency said.
