Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #baseball KBO

Baseball league to provide real-time feed of video review

13:55 May 04, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Starting this season, when umpires in South Korean baseball put on their headsets to connect with the league replay center, fans will be able to watch the same feed as officials in the video room.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Monday that it will post replay clips in real time on its website, www.koreabaseball.com, starting with Opening Day on Tuesday.

Umpires connect with the video replay center at the Korea Baseball Organization head office in Seoul during a preseason game between the Lotte Giants and the Samsung Lions at Sajik Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of the capital, on May 1, 2020. (Yonhap)

When managers challenge a call, the replay center reviews the play using feeds from about a dozen cameras from the broadcaster and seven more cameras installed by the KBO at each stadium. Previously, fans have only been able to watch disputed plays from angles available on TV feeds.

The KBO said the decision was to help ensure transparency of video reviews and to provide fans with accurate information.

Fans will also be able to keep track of how successful teams are with their challenges, and how many calls are overturned after reviews.

This file photo from July 19, 2018, shows the sign for the video replay center at the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) head office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK