S. Korean schools to reopen next week as virus infections fall
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday announced plans to reopen schools starting next week, more than two months after schools were closed in a precautionary measure against the new coronavirus.
Under the plan, high school seniors will return to school on May 13, while other grades will return to school gradually in the following weeks.
Students have been taking online classes since April. The new school year usually starts in March here, but the government postponed it by five weeks or more as part of efforts to fight the virus pandemic.
It marked the first time in the country's 70-year history of education that students began the new school year through online classes.
The school reopening comes as concerns over new infections are weakening.
Daily infections, which peaked at 909 on Feb. 29, have fallen to single-digit figures in the past few days.
As of Monday, South Korea has reported 10,801 cases. It reported its first case on Jan. 20.
