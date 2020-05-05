(LEAD) Moon invites kids to take virtual tour of Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in offered a virtual tour of his office for kids Tuesday, as a replacement for an annual Children's Day event on the Cheong Wa Dae lawn, due to the coronavirus.
Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook participated in the production of a special video clip using the format of Minecraft, a popular sandbox video game.
With recordings of their voices and messages inserted as Minecraft characters, the clip features a tour of Cheong Wa Dae and a press briefing by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the country's response to COVID-19.
"We've been looking forward to seeing you, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak, we invited you here this year," Moon said.
He pointed out that children nationwide have been kept out of school for months.
"Thank you for helping us overcome COVID-19 together," the president said. "Please remember that grown-ups are working hard to overcome this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. We are all heroes who are beating COVID-19 together!"
The first lady reminded kids that washing their hands and wearing masks are among very important methods to combat the virus.
Cheong Wa Dae also released footage with English subtitles for children in foreign countries.
