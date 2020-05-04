Go to Contents
ESPN to broadcast S. Korean baseball games

23:39 May 04, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. sports cable giant ESPN will broadcast South Korean baseball games to its American audience, starting with the first day of the season on Tuesday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Monday that ESPN has struck a deal with Eclat, the Korean company with international distribution rights to KBO games. ESPN will air one game per day, with an Opening Day game between the Samsung Lions and the NC Dinos leading things off. The game is set to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday Korean time, or 1 a.m. Tuesday Eastern Standard Time.

The KBO said ESPN will also offer KBO highlights.

LG Twins players train at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on May 4, 2020, the eve of the 2020 Opening Day for the Korea Baseball Organization. (Yonhap)

