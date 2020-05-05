(2nd LD) ESPN to broadcast S. Korean baseball games

After Tuesday's game, ESPN will show the all-Seoul showdown between the Doosan Bears and the LG Twins at 5:30 a.m. EST. Upcoming games are the Dinos vs. the Lions at 5:30 a.m. EST Thursday, the Kia Tigers vs. the Lions at 5:30 a.m. EST Friday, the Twins vs. the Dinos at 4 a.m. EST Saturday and the Twins vs. the Dinos at 1 a.m. EST Sunday.