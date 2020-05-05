Go to Contents
09:01 May 05, 2020

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Schools to reopen, hopes and concerns grow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Coronavirus break over, schools to start reopening May 13 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Schools to open 72 days later than scheduled (Donga llbo)
-- Core inflation rises at 21-year low in April, again sparking fears of depression (Seoul Shinmun)
-- High school seniors to first return to school on May 13 due to college entrance exam schedule (Segye Times)
-- U.S. claims evidence of coronavirus pandemic starting in China, China demands to see evidence (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Schools to reopen in 4 stages, high schools first on May 13 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- High school seniors to start going to school on May 13 (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S., Europe claim China is to blame for new coronavirus pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Revision to law on policy lender KDB allows gov't intervention with management (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Already at 4,540 tln won, gov't, households and firms all in debt (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Inflation sinks to 0.1%, lowest level in six months (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hopes for normal life rise as South Korea begins COVID-19 exit (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korean schools poised to reopen in phases starting May 13 (Korea Times)
(END)

