(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 5)

Risks remain. Infections continue to be found in people returning from overseas, and there have been 10 cases in which the infection channel could not be identified. A resurgence of the coronavirus can happen. Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun reminded the public that the battle with the virus is ongoing. Even when life returns to normal, it cannot be the absolutely same as before the epidemic. Everyone must adhere to a new normal. The government must speedily return to strict quarantine rules on any signs of another outbreak. Plan B must be readied to be activated immediately.