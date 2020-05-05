KBO club manager sees ESPN deal as 'good opportunity' for promotion

This will be a season unlike any other in the KBO, which held its inaugural season in 1982. Due to lingering COVID-19 concerns, the early portion of the season will be played without fans in the stands. Though the Twins and the rest of the KBO have had some experience in that regard with weeks of intrasquad games, followed by six preseason games, behind closed doors, Ryu predicted things will feel different now that games will count.