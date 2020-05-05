Go to Contents
S. Korean firm donates 2,500 COVID-19 test kits to Mozambique

19:10 May 05, 2020

JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean firm has donated Korean-made kits for 2,500 new coronavirus tests to Mozambique, the South Korean Embassy in Mozambique said Tuesday.

Mozambique's Health Minister Armindo Tiago expressed gratitude to South Korea during a donation ceremony Monday.

The embassy said in a Facebook message that the test kits were provided by Youngsan Glonet Corp., which provides consulting services to Hyundai Motor to help raise the market share of the South Korean carmaker's vehicles in Mozambique.

Mozambique has so far reported 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This photo, provided by the South Korean Embassy in Mozambique, shows Mozambique's Health Minister Armindo Tiago (C) and South Korean Ambassador to Mozambique Yeo Sung-jun (2nd from R) posing for a camera during a donation ceremony for COVID-19 test kits on May 4, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


