Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't moves to ease personal data rules amid virus-hit economy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Long-awaited 'KBO's homerun show' smashes coronavirus fears (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Lights turned off at factories, companies forced to close to leave money for severance pay' (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea pledges 60 bln won in global fight against coronavirus (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Power of 'K-quarantine' should be engine for post-coronavirus era (Segye Times)
-- Gov't eyes Korean style 'New Deal,' easing regulations, investing in SOC (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Korea, Japan hold hands to transport child with leukemia in 'Children's Day miracle' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party pushes to accelerate reform bills before by-elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Farm cooperatives fall prey to swindlers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mobile prepaid systems growing, no consumer protection in place (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Quantum jump' opportunity for S. Korean manufacturers that are strong at times of crisis (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Social distancing is officially over (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- World leaders pledge billions for vaccine (Korea Herald)
-- Virus policies to remain even if alert level lowered (Korea Times)
(END)