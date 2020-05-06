Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:07 May 06, 2020

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't moves to ease personal data rules amid virus-hit economy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Long-awaited 'KBO's homerun show' smashes coronavirus fears (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Lights turned off at factories, companies forced to close to leave money for severance pay' (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea pledges 60 bln won in global fight against coronavirus (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Power of 'K-quarantine' should be engine for post-coronavirus era (Segye Times)
-- Gov't eyes Korean style 'New Deal,' easing regulations, investing in SOC (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Korea, Japan hold hands to transport child with leukemia in 'Children's Day miracle' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party pushes to accelerate reform bills before by-elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Farm cooperatives fall prey to swindlers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mobile prepaid systems growing, no consumer protection in place (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Quantum jump' opportunity for S. Korean manufacturers that are strong at times of crisis (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Social distancing is officially over (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- World leaders pledge billions for vaccine (Korea Herald)
-- Virus policies to remain even if alert level lowered (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK