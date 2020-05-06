Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't moves to ease personal data rules amid virus-hit economy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Long-awaited 'KBO's homerun show' smashes coronavirus fears (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Lights turned off at factories, companies forced to close to leave money for severance pay' (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea pledges 60 bln won in global fight against coronavirus (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Power of 'K-quarantine' should be engine for post-coronavirus era (Segye Times)

-- Gov't eyes Korean style 'New Deal,' easing regulations, investing in SOC (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Korea, Japan hold hands to transport child with leukemia in 'Children's Day miracle' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party pushes to accelerate reform bills before by-elections (Hankyoreh)

-- Farm cooperatives fall prey to swindlers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Mobile prepaid systems growing, no consumer protection in place (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Quantum jump' opportunity for S. Korean manufacturers that are strong at times of crisis (Korea Economic Daily)

