(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 6)

The plan calls for high school seniors to return to class May 13. This reflects the urgent need for them to prepare for the annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) which has been pushed back to Dec. 3 due to the pandemic. If the plan is implemented as scheduled, it will mark schools opening 72 days after they were shut down March 2. The reopening has been delayed several times amid fears of spreading the virus. This prompted the new school year to start off late with online classes last month.