Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kim Jong-un #Putin

N. Korean leader receives commemorative medal from Russia

08:24 May 06, 2020

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has received a commemorative medal from Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media reported Wednesday, amid the two countries' stepped-up efforts to strengthen their bilateral ties.

The medal was granted on Tuesday "on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War," the Korean Central News Agency said, referring to the end of World War II.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora delivered the medal to the North's Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon during a ceremony held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, it added.

North Korea and Russia have intensified efforts to strengthen their bilateral ties since Kim and Putin held their first summit in April last year in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok.

Marking the first anniversary of the summit, North Korea issued a statement last month, reaffirming Pyongyang's commitment to advancing its "strategic" and "friendly" relations with Russia.

This photo captured from the Facebook account of the Russian Embassy in North Korea shows North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon (R) receiving a commemorative medal from Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora in the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on May 5, 2020. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK