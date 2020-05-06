Hyundai launches upgraded Palisade SUV in S. Korea
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched the upgraded Palisade sport-utility vehicle in the domestic market to boost sales amid coronavirus woes.
The 2020 Palisade comes with a 3.8-liter gasoline engine or a 2.2-liter diesel engine, the company said in a statement.
The flagship SUV sells at the starting price of 35 million won (US$29,000), with the price going up to 53 million won depending on options, it said.
The In-Car Payment, or CarPay, service that makes payments for fuel and parking available through the navigation system, will be applied to the Palisade model, as part of the connected car services, from the second half, the company said.
