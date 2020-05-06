Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #baseball #KBO

Baseball league enjoys strong TV, online ratings on Opening Day

13:59 May 06, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball league has hit a home run with its television and online ratings on the first day of the new season.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Wednesday that the five Opening Day games from the previous day had an average rating of 1.47 percent on terrestrial and cable networks, up from 1.39 percent from last year's Opening Day.

Players of the Lotte Giants celebrate their 7-2 victory over the KT Wiz in their Korea Baseball Organization regular season opener at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 5, 2020. (Yonhap)

The 2020 season began belatedly Tuesday, after the original, March 28 start date was pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak. With the pro volleyball and basketball seasons canceled prematurely in March and the football season not kicking off until Friday, the KBO was the only game in the country Tuesday.

And with no fans allowed at stadiums yet, baseball enthusiasts tuned into watch in bigger numbers than last year.

This year's Opening Day fell on the Children's Day holiday. On May 5, 2019, KBO games drew a 0.7 percent rating.

According to the KBO, an average of 1.5 million people streamed five Opening Day games online on Naver, a major web portal that has new media rights to KBO games. The league said a little over 340,000 people watched 2019 Opening Day games on Naver and only about 164,000 did so on last year's Children's Day.

Buoyed by the steady decline in new COVID-19 cases and zero local infections in recent days, the KBO is considering allowing fans back into games in the near future.

But the teams will take gradual steps: They'll start selling only a small portion of the seats at first and then increase that number as the season goes on.

Cheerleaders for the LG Twins perform on the stage set up in the stands at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul during the Twins' Korea Baseball Organization game against the Doosan Bears on May 5, 2020. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK