Orion Q1 net income up 42 pct. to 75 bln won
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 75 billion won (US$ 61.3 million), up 41.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 97 billion won, up 25.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 8.5 percent to 539.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
