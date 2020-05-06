Seah Besteel Q1 net income up 71 pct. to 18.3 bln won
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Seah Besteel Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 18.3 billion won (US$ 15 million), up 70.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 10.5 billion won, down 36.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 10.3 percent to 700.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 21.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
