Samsung heir apologizes over wrongdoings in succession, vows to scrap 'no labor union' policy
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-yong, the heir of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, made a rare public apology Wednesday over wrongdoings related to his succession and vowed to scrap the group's "no labor union" policy.
Lee, the eldest son of bedridden Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee, also said he will not hand over managerial power to his scions.
"Samsung has not strictly complied with laws and ethics, and also has been inadequate in communicating with society," Lee said during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Seoul.
"All of these came from our inadequacy, and it's my fault. I apologize," he said.
This is the first time that Lee has made a public apology since June 2015, when he did so over a Samsung hospital's mishandling of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
Lee's latest action comes after the group's independent compliance committee in March urged him to make a public apology and come up with measures that can improve Samsung's compliance culture in three areas: managerial succession, labor union and communication with civil society.
Lee, 51, was originally asked to respond to the committee's advice by April 10, but due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Samsung had requested to push back the deadline by a month.
