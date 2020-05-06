(LEAD) Samsung heir apologizes over wrongdoings in succession, vows to scrap 'no labor union' policy
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-yong, the heir of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, made a rare public apology Wednesday over wrongdoings related to his succession and vowed to scrap the group's "no labor union" policy.
Lee, the eldest son of bedridden Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee, also said he will not hand over managerial power to his scions.
"Samsung has not strictly complied with laws and ethics, and also has been inadequate in communicating with society," Lee said during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Seoul.
"All of these came from our inadequacy, and it's my fault. I apologize," he said.
This is the first time that Lee has made a public apology since June 2015, when he did so over a Samsung hospital's mishandling of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
Lee's latest action comes after the group's independent compliance committee in March urged him to make a public apology and come up with measures that can improve Samsung's compliance culture in three areas: managerial succession, labor union and communication with civil society.
Lee, 51, was originally asked to respond to the committee's advice by April 10, but due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Samsung had requested to push back the deadline by a month.
The succession process in Samsung has involved a bribery case and a controversial merger of two of its affiliates -- Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Inc. -- in 2015. Legal battles on both issues are still under way.
Lee was indicted in 2017 for giving bribes to a longtime friend of then President Park Geun-hye as he sought backing for his plan to secure the throne of South Korea's biggest conglomerate.
He was initially sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 but was freed a year later after the Seoul High Court reduced the sentence to 2 1/2 years, suspended for four years, dismissing most of the bribery charges against him.
The Supreme Court, however, last year overturned the previous court ruling and sent it back to the Seoul High Court for a review.
Prosecutors believe Samsung's top management may have intentionally lowered the value of Samsung C&T prior to its merger with Cheil Industries in 2015 to help benefit Lee.
"All of the problems basically started from this succession issue," Lee said. "From now on, I will make sure that no controversy happens again regarding the succession issue."
Regarding labor union issues, Lee apologized to those who were hurt by the group's "no-labor union" policy.
"From now on, I will make sure that Samsung no longer pursues no labor union management," he said. "We will strictly comply with labor related laws and will guarantee three fundamental labor rights
Samsung had disallowed labor unions for decades, claiming that its policy actually leads the conglomerate to better ensure its workers' rights and welfare.
In December, the group saw former Samsung Electronics Co. board chairman Lee Sang-hoon sentenced to 18 months in prison for sabotaging a labor union.
