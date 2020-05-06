GM Korea's April sales fall 27 pct on weak exports
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Wednesday its sales fell 27 percent last month from a year earlier on weak exports.
GM Korea sold 28,749 vehicles in April, down from 39,242 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 4.2 percent to 6,706 units last month from 6,433 a year ago, but exports plunged 33 percent to 22,043 units from 32,809 during the same period, it said.
From January to April, sales declined 25 percent to 115,277 units from 153,661 in the year-ago period.
GM Korea launched the U.S.-made Equinox SUV and upgraded Chevrolet Spark minicar in 2018 and the midsized Colorado pickup truck and Traverse SUV last year.
