Kia's April sales almost halves on virus impact
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Wednesday its sales fell 41 percent last month from a year earlier on weak overseas sales amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Kia sold 134,216 vehicles in April, down from 227,943 units a year ago, due to weak overseas demand amid growing fears over COVID-19, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 20 percent on-year to 50,361 units last month from 42,000. But overseas sales plunged 55 percent to 83,855 autos from 185,943 during the same period, it said.
Kia has suspended most of its overseas production facilities since March to manage inventories. Its Georgia, U.S. plant resumed operations this week. The suspension affected the monthly sales results.
From January to April, sales declined 11 percent to 782,901 autos from 877,839 in the year-ago period.
The maker of the K5 sedan and the Sorento SUV has eight domestic plants -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju -- and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the United States, Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall annual capacity is 3.84 million units.
