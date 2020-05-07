(EDITORIAL from Korea Joongang Daily on May 7)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who inherited control of the country's top conglomerate, bowed low in a rare press conference apologizing for wrongdoings involved in his own rise to the top. He admitted that the conglomerate did not "strictly abide by law and ethics" to pursue growth. "It was my fault, and I am remorseful," he said. He vowed not to break laws as "law obligation is not a value that can be compromised," and he mentioned accounting misconducts at Samsung Everland and Samsung SDS and his ongoing bribery trial, in which he alleged to have bought favors from former President Park Geun-hye.