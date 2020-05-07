Go to Contents
14:00 May 07, 2020

May 8

1442 -- King Sejong of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) orders the development of a rain gauge. The king is best known in Korea for inventing the Korean alphabet, hangeul.

1902 -- A groundbreaking ceremony is held for a railway linking Seoul, now the South Korean capital, with Kaesong, which later becomes part of North Korea.

1925 -- The Japanese colonial government promulgates a law aimed at suppressing and punishing Koreans fighting for their country's liberation. The Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910-45.

1956 -- The government designates May 8 as Mother's Day. In 1973, the day was redesignated as Parents' Day.

1993 -- South and North Korea trade sugar and liquor, the first trade between the two sides since the 1950-53 Korean War.

2003 -- Five North Koreans who try to enter the Japanese consulate in the Chinese city of Shenyang in an alleged defection attempt are arrested by Chinese security forces.

2004 -- The prosecution arrests Shin Il-soon, a four-star South Korean general who served as deputy chief of the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, on charges of embezzlement and bribery.

2014 -- Prosecutors arrest Kim Han-sik, chief executive of Chonghaejin Marine Co., which operated the Sewol ferry that sank and left more than 300 people dead or missing in April.

2018 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold their second summit in the northern Chinese city of Dalian to restore ties ahead of a North Korea-United States summit held in Singapore.
(END)

