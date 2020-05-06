Dongwon F & B Q1 net income down 4.5 pct. to 23.9 bln won
17:35 May 06, 2020
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon F & B Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 23.9 billion won (US$ 19.5 million), down 4.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 4.5 percent on-year to 36.5 billion won. Sales increased 4.7 percent to 783.6 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
