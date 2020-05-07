Korea's current account surplus widens in March on investment gains
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus widened from a year earlier in March as a sharp increase in primary income helped offset a slight drop in its goods account surplus, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's current account surplus came to US$6.23 billion in the month, compared with a $5.04 billion surplus the same month last year, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
South Korea has posted a current account surplus for 11 consecutive months.
Its goods account surplus sharply narrowed to $7 billion from $8.34 billion a year earlier as exports dropped at a faster rate than imports.
The country's outbound shipments slipped 0.2 percent on-year to $46.9 billion in March, with imports falling 0.3 percent to $41.8 billion over the cited period.
On a customs clearance basis, the country's exports dipped 3.3 percent on-year to $46.4 billion in March, the BOK said.
Imports slipped 0.6 percent to $39.4 billion, it added.
The country's service account continued to be in the red in March, but its deficit narrowed to $1.46 billion from $2.1 billion a year earlier.
Its primary income account posted a $930 million surplus, marking a turnaround from a $610 million deficit a year earlier, according to the BOK.
