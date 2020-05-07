SK Telecom Q1 net income down 18 pct. to 307 bln won
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 306.8 billion won (US$ 250 million), down 17.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 302 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 322.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.7 percent to 4.45 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
