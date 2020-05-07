S. Korea reports more than 8-fold jump in exports of coronavirus test kits
SEJONG, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported a more than eight-fold jump in its exports of coronavirus test kits in April, data showed Thursday.
The value of test kit exports stood at US$201.2 million last month, compared with $24 million in March, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
So far this year, South Korea has exported test kits to a total of 103 nations.
In the first four months of this year, South Korea exported $225 million worth of coronavirus test kits.
Brazil imported $30 million worth of test kits from South Korea, followed by Italy with $22 million and India with $21 million, the data showed.
The United States imported $17 million worth of test kits from South Korea and Poland imported $14 million worth of test kits, the data showed.
South Korea has appeared to bring the virus outbreak under control, with daily new infections falling below five in recent days. South Korea has tested about 640,000 people.
