S. Korea reports 4 new virus cases amid lax social distancing
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported four more cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, including a local one for the first time in four days, amid relaxed social distancing.
The new infections brought the nation's total cases of COVID-19 to 10,810, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Three of the new cases are imported.
The country decided to lift its strict social distancing scheme that had been put in force since early March starting Wednesday, amid a slowdown in the number of new infections that had peaked at 909 in late February.
South Koreans are allowed to go back to their daily routines while adhering to basic precautionary guidelines. Schools will open in phases starting next week as well.
The nation's death toll increased by one to 256, the KCDC said.
In total, 9,419 people in South Korea have recovered from the virus, up 86 from a day earlier.
Daegu, the nation's worst virus-hit region located 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, added no new cases for the fourth consecutive day. The city accounts for 64 percent of the nation's total COVID-19 cases.
